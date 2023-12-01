All except two Nifty50 stocks gave positive returns in November; what lies ahead?
All except 2 stocks were in the green in the month of November. Only Bajaj Finance and SBI witnessed a decline in this period, while the remaining 48 stocks gave positive returns mirroring the positive market sentiment.
The Indian benchmark equity index Nifty50 hit a fresh record high on Friday, led by broad-based buying after India's GDP for the September quarter came in at 7.6 percent against Street expectations of 6.5 percent.
