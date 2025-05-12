48 stocks hit 52-week lows, 110 stocks at 52-week highs as Sensex, Nifty 50 end higher over 3% on India-Pakistan truce

Advertisement

In contrast, 48 stocks touched 52-week highs, including some notable names like Active Clothing Co Ltd, Century Enka Ltd, and Shyam Telecom Ltd.

The Indian stock market ended the day with a significant upward trend, with the Nifty 50 jumping nearly 917 points (3.82%) to finish around 24,925, while the Sensex soared by about 2,975 points, surpassing the 81,800 level. This notable increase was largely fueled by the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan over the weekend, which greatly alleviated the geopolitical tensions that had previously impacted investor sentiment.

A wide range of sectors participated in the market, with Nifty Realty leading the way, increasing by 5.93%, while defense-related companies like Ideaforge Technology and ZEN Technologies saw gains of 5-7% during the day. Additionally, banking and IT firms such as Adani Ports, Axis Bank, and Infosys played a role in the market surge.

On the other hand, the pharmaceutical sector struggled, as Sun Pharma dropped by over 3.36%, affected by announcements regarding US drug price reductions.

Vinod Nair, who leads research at Geojit Investments Limited, pointed out that the combination of favourable geopolitical and economic events—the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, along with a significant trade agreement between the US and China—triggered the most powerful daily market rally seen in a while. The tariff issue played a crucial role in the stock market's stabilization throughout the year.

The unexpected relaxation of the US-China tariff conflict opened up numerous investment opportunities for investors. Continued inflows from foreign institutional investors (FIIs), combined with a resurgence in retail participation driven by hopes of a rapid revival in business sentiment, contributed to today's market surge.

Nifty 50 Outlook Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said that the Nifty 50 witnessed its best day in four years as multiple positive news developments triggered a risk-on sentiment. Technically, the index has broken out of recent consolidation across multiple timeframes, confirming a positive trend. Additionally, it continues to sustain above a crucial moving average.

“Going forward, any dips are likely to be bought into as long as the index remains above 24,350. On the higher end, this leg of the rally might extend towards 25,350/25,750 in the short term,” added De.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.