48 stocks hit 52-week lows, 115 stocks at 52-week highs as stock market ends higher for fifth straight session

Advertisement

In contrast, 48 stocks touched 52-week lows, including some notable names like Sai Silks (Kalamandir), Popular Vehicles and Services, and Uma Exports.

Also Read | Sensex jumps 850 points— 10 key highlights of stock market today

The Indian stock market finished on a positive note, with the Sensex climbing approximately 855 points (1.09%) to reach 79,408, while the Nifty 50 increased by 273 points (1.15%) to 24,125, marking a strong five-day rally that may be the most substantial since February 2021.

The Bank Nifty was a significant contributor to the gains, soaring nearly 1.87% to 55,304, spurred by robust Q4 earnings from leading private sector banks. Prominent sectors driving the rise included banking, IT, and asset management companies (AMCs), with HDFC AMC shares soaring by 5.73% following steady quarterly results.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex end higher for fifth straight session

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, the Nifty 50 has given a clean breakout above the previous swing high on the daily chart as optimism among investors increases. Sentiment is expected to remain positive as long as the index sustains above the critical moving average. Moreover, the Nifty 50 has moved above the critical resistance of 24,100; therefore, it looks well on track to reach the 24,450–24,500 zone in the short term. On the lower end, support is placed at 23,850.

Advertisement