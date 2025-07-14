480% rally in one year! Small-cap multibagger stock hits upper circuit for 19th straight session

Stock Market Today: The small-cap multibagger stock that had risen 480% in one year hit another upper circuit on Monday for the 19th straight session. Check details about Colab Platforms Ltd

Advertisement

small-cap multibagger stock Colab Platforms share price movement Colab Platforms share price opened at ₹43.12 on the BSE on Monday. At the time of opening, the Colab Platforms share price was up almost 2% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹42.28. The Colab Platforms share price thereafter continued trading at similar levels, since ₹43.12, or a 2% gain, was the upper price band for the Colab Platforms share price. Hence, the Colab Platforms share price was locked in the upper circuit on Monday.

The small-cap stock Colab Platforms locked in the upper circuit for the 19th straight session.

The small-cap stock Colab Platforms share price, though, had hit 52-week, or 1-year, low levels of ₹5.42 in October and had rebounded sharply to 52-week, or 1-year, high levels of ₹76.18 in May this year. The small-cap stock Colab Platforms share price, though, may have cooled down from highs to slightly more than RS 24 levels in June 2025; however, it is rebounding well from hereon.

Advertisement

Also Read | RVNL share price gains despite weak Indian markets on THIS order book update

Multibagger returns by small-cap stock Colab Platforms Colab Platforms share price, which has risen 60% in one month, is also up close to 180% year to date in 2025. Having risen 483% in a year, Colab Platforms is also up 3856% in 5 years and thereby has given multibagger returns to the investors.

Small-cap multibagger stock Colab Platforms business developments The Colab Platforms Limited In June, it had announced having entered Esports Arena with a bold vision to build India's most rewarding competitive gaming ecosystem.

As per the release by Colab Platforms, esports inclusion in Asian Games and discussions around Olympic recognition, it is emerging as the sport of the future.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.