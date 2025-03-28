4800% rally in 5 years. THIS renewable energy stock rises after getting 20 years patent in energy tech space.

Servotech Renewable Power System share price gained over a per cent to ₹124.49 on Friday's trading session after the renewable energy company announced that it has secured a patent from the Indian Patent Office for its proprietary innovation, titled "System and Method for Peak Shaving."

Servotech Renewable Power System stock touched an intraday high to ₹127.87 apiece on NSE. The renewable energy stock has given multibagger returns by rallying over 4,800 per cent in five years.

Patent details According to the exchange filing, the patent will remain valid for 20 years from the original filing date.

The patented solution intelligently reduces peak electricity demand, enhancing energy efficiency, lowering costs for users, and supporting grid stability.

“This patent recognition is a powerful validation of our R&D efforts. It accelerates our strategic push into futureready energy solutions and aligns with our vision of delivering long-term value to our shareholders and partners. Servotech continues to invest in advanced technologies that support a cleaner, smarter, and more efficient energy future," said Raman Bhatia, Founder & Managing Director of Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd.

Servotech's technological edge solidifies its leadership in the rapidly evolving smart energy solutions and sustainable infrastructure domain.

Furthermore, the company's focus on IP-driven differentiation strengthens its competitive position by providing a robust defense for its innovations. Ultimately, these strategic initiatives collectively contribute to a strong foundation for longterm growth, fostering sustained innovation and driving shareholder value creation, added Raman Bhatia.

In the third quarter of FY2025, Servotech Renewable recorded a significant surge in its consolidated net profit, reaching nearly ₹8 crore. The company's total revenue saw a more than fourfold increase, rising to ₹216.83 crore compared to ₹52.20 crore in the same period last year.

NSE listed renewable energy company specializes in manufacturing EV chargers, solar products, and energy-efficient lighting solutions.