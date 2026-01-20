485% return in one year! Multibagger stock hits upper circuit despite weak markets

Elitecon International share price hit the 5% upper circuit limit in Tuesday's trading session, despite domestic equity indices dropping to their lowest levels in more than two months today. Elitecon International share price today opened at ₹71.40 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹78.20 per share.

Multibagger small-cap stock recently announced that its board is considering a merger involving Sunbridge Agro Private Limited, Landsmill Agro Private Limited, and Golden Cryo Private Limited with Elitecon, pending regulatory approvals, according to their filing.

Through this merger, Elitecon aims to unify various business sectors while enhancing scale, operational efficiencies, and optimized resource use. The intended merger also aims to boost the company’s balance sheet and long-term earnings potential, as well as enhance its market competitiveness.

“The company believes that the proposed transaction, once executed, will position Elitecon International Limited on a more robust strategic foundation, in line with its long-term goals of expansion, diversification, and responsible growth,” the board communicated to the stock exchange.

Elitecon International - Q2 results Elitecon International reported outstanding growth in its Q2 FY2026 results. Revenue surged by 538% to reach ₹5,049 crore, while net profit rose by 129% to ₹202 crore. EBITDA saw a significant increase of 171% to ₹222 crore.

The FMCG Products segment was the key contributor to this growth, experiencing a remarkable 3,686% rise in revenue.

Nevertheless, the EBITDA margin fell to 4.39%, down from 10.37%. The company also announced an interim dividend of ₹0.05 per share.

Multibagger stock Elitecon International share price has increased by 485% for its shareholders over the past year. Nonetheless, the stock declined by 12.16% in the last week. Additionally, it has dropped 49.96% during the previous quarter.

