4-day selloff on Dalal Street leaves investors poorer by ₹9.85 lakh crore2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 07:08 PM IST
- Reflecting the massive sell-off across sectors, the total market valuation of BSE-listed companies stood at ₹256.39 lakh crore at the end of trading on Tuesday
When the US sneezes, the world catches a cold. That's what happened as domestic equity investors' wealth eroded by ₹9.85 lakh crore in the last four trading sessions over a US banking crisis that sparked a global selloff among lenders.
