Markets
5 beaten down specialty chemical stocks poised to make a comeback soon
Equitymaster 7 min read 14 Mar 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Summary
- It’s high time these speciality chemical stocks get out of their consolidation phase and make a big comeback.
Notwithstanding the recent fall in the Indian stock market after the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh peaks, the specialty chemical sector is still struggling to snap the long streak of underperformance.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less