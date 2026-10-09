₹5 dividend vs ₹34 last year: Why Vedanta's dividend payout story has fundamentally changed?

Vedanta dividend 2026: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta on Thursday announced an interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27. This marks the company’s first dividend announcement since its demerger in May this year. The metals major has declared a 500% interim dividend for FY27.

Advertisement

The company’s board of directors approved an interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share with a face value of ₹1 each. The total dividend payout amounts to ₹1,955 crore.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited (the “Company”), have, today i.e. October 08, 2026, approved the First Interim Dividend 2026-27 of ₹ 5/- per equity share on face value of ₹ 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2026-27 amounting to c. ₹ 1,955 Crores,” the company said in an exchange filing.

₹ 5 dividend vs ₹ 34 last year - Demerger changes the dividend equation Vedanta's latest interim dividend of ₹5 per share for FY27 marks a sharp difference from the ₹34 per share payout announced last year.

Advertisement

The fundamental reason behind Vedanta’s optical dividend reduction from ₹34 last year to the newly announced ₹5 interim payout is directly tied to its massive corporate demerger executed in June 2026.

Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said that by splitting the original conglomerate into distinct, separately listed entities—Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil and Gas, Vedanta Iron and Steel, and the residual Vedanta Limited—the company inherently fractured its consolidated cash flows.

“The ₹5 dividend declared today represents only the payout from the residual entity, which now primarily houses Hindustan Zinc and copper assets, rather than the combined profits of the entire empire. Because revenues are no longer pooled into a single corporate vehicle, a single, massive dividend is structurally impossible,” said Srivastava.

Advertisement

Has Vedanta’s total shareholder return fallen? Investors will now receive individual dividends from the separated companies, such as the ₹8 per share interim dividend recently declared by the newly independent Vedanta Aluminium Metal.

Srivastava further explained that when aggregated, these individual payouts across the demerged portfolio should closely resemble historical yield norms.

“With the corporate debt now distributed across the newly separated, sector-specific entities, the urgent pressure to siphon excessive cash out of a single flagship company has significantly moderated, fundamentally changing the underlying narrative of Vedanta’s future payouts,” she said.

Also Read | Vedanta to announce first interim dividend for FY27 | Details here

Meanwhile, Anuj Gupta, SEBI Registered Research Analyst, said that the company’s financial profile has fundamentally changed, and it can no longer be compared directly with the entity that existed last year.

Advertisement

“The restructuring will have a direct bearing on Vedanta’s cash-generation capabilities, capital allocation priorities and financial policy, which could influence its ability and approach to distributing dividends going forward,” Gupta said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.