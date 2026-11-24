What is dividend yield? Why does it matter? Annual dividend yield is the total dividend a company pays per share in a year. It is expressed as a percentage of the stock's market price. It matters for investors to understand how much income is generated above the investment made in that stock.

5 stocks with attractive dividend yield in FY26 HPCL, IOCL, Gulf Oil, and Bharat Petroleum are among top stocks which delivered more than 4.5% dividend yield in financial year 2025-26.

Company FY26 dividend yield Hindustan Petroleum 7.1% Indian Oil Corporation 6.3% Bharat Petroleum 6.2% ONGC 5.9% Gulf Oil Lubricants 4.9% Source SBI Securities

HPCL dividend yield, share price trend HPCL shares closed 2.78% lower at ₹385 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹81,921.17 crore on Monday, November 23. Its share price value has surged 18.4% in one year. The PSU stock has paid ₹24.3 per share dividend in FY26, with its annual yield at 7.1%.

Indian Oil annual dividend payout, stock trend Shares of Indian Oil Corporation closed 3% lower at ₹145.40 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹2,05,322.81 crore on Monday, November 23. Its share price value has declined 13% in one year. The oil and gas stock has paid ₹8.3 per share dividend in the last financial year.

BPCL dividend payout, stock trend Shares of BPCL closed 1.88% lower at ₹306.15 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹1,32,822.23 crore on Monday. Its share price value has declined 16% in one year. The O&G stock has paid ₹17.5 per share dividend in FY26.

ONGC share price trend Shares of ONGC closed 0.27% lower at ₹222.90 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹2,80,414.42 crore on Monday. The stock has delivered negative 9.72% return in one year.