5 energy stocks with attractive dividend yield: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), and Gulf Oil Lubricants India, are among the top stocks in the energy sector with attractive dividend yield.
Annual dividend yield is the total dividend a company pays per share in a year. It is expressed as a percentage of the stock's market price. It matters for investors to understand how much income is generated above the investment made in that stock.
HPCL, IOCL, Gulf Oil, and Bharat Petroleum are among top stocks which delivered more than 4.5% dividend yield in financial year 2025-26.
Company
FY26 dividend yield
|Hindustan Petroleum
|7.1%
|Indian Oil Corporation
|6.3%
|Bharat Petroleum
|6.2%
|ONGC
|5.9%
|Gulf Oil Lubricants
|4.9%
|Source
|SBI Securities
HPCL shares closed 2.78% lower at ₹385 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹81,921.17 crore on Monday, November 23. Its share price value has surged 18.4% in one year. The PSU stock has paid ₹24.3 per share dividend in FY26, with its annual yield at 7.1%.
Shares of Indian Oil Corporation closed 3% lower at ₹145.40 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹2,05,322.81 crore on Monday, November 23. Its share price value has declined 13% in one year. The oil and gas stock has paid ₹8.3 per share dividend in the last financial year.
Shares of BPCL closed 1.88% lower at ₹306.15 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹1,32,822.23 crore on Monday. Its share price value has declined 16% in one year. The O&G stock has paid ₹17.5 per share dividend in FY26.
Shares of ONGC closed 0.27% lower at ₹222.90 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹2,80,414.42 crore on Monday. The stock has delivered negative 9.72% return in one year.
Shares of Gulf Oil Lubricants closed 0.53% higher at ₹1156.25 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹5,729.86 crore on Monday. The stock has delivered 28.4% return in six months, and negative 1.63% return in one year.