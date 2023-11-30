5 factors that can propel Nifty 50 to fresh peaks in December
State election outcomes, interest rate trajectory in the US, and geopolitical issues are key factors that will affect the market in December, according to experts.
Nifty 50 is inching closer to its record high level of 20,222.45 which it hit in intraday trade on September 15 this year. Nifty 50 touched the level of 20,136.15 in morning trade on Thursday, November 30. However, it erased all gains later and traded about 30 points lower around 11:20 am.
