5 key macro themes that will influence the market in 2024
Experts predict that the market in 2024 will be impacted by election outcomes, domestic capex traction, inflation rates, and potential recessions in the euro area and the United States.
The Indian economy shone brightly as a standout performer in 2023 amid elevated interest rates, persistent inflation, weakening demand, and geopolitical tensions, while numerous other major economies grappled with difficulties.
