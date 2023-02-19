5 multibagger stocks going to trade ex-split this week. Do you own any?

IRB Infra, Akashdeep Metal, Vinny Overseas, Karnavati Finance, and KBS India will trade ex-split on the Indian stock market this week in accordance with the stock split announcements issued by those companies in a particular ratio. The record date is the date on which shareholders must be classified on the company's book of records in order to be eligible for a corporate action like a stock split. The ex-date, on the other hand, is the date on which a stock commences trading without the benefit of a corporate action, and in the case of a stock split, it is the date on which the stock starts trading at the adjusted split price based on its latest face value. Companies typically announce stock splits to decrease share prices and make their stock more affordable to small investors so that it is liquid enough to be traded. So here are the 5 stocks that are going to trade ex-split this week despite being a multibagger stock in Dalal Street.

IRB Infra

IRB Infra has fixed Wednesday, February 22, 2023 as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of sub-division /split of every 1 equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid-up into 10 equity shares having face value of Re. 1 each fully paid-up. On Friday, the shares of IRB Infra closed on the BSE at ₹289.15 apiece, down by 0.82% from the previous close of ₹291.55. In the last 3 years, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 186%.

Akashdeep Metal

Akashdeep Metal Industries Limited has fixed February 23rd , 2023 as the record date in order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of a 1:5 stock split. This means that the existing one equity share of the company having face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up will be sub-divided into five equity shares having face value of Rs.2/- each fully paid-up. On Friday the shares of Akashdeep Metal Industries closed on the BSE at ₹97.80 apiece, up by 0.46% from the previous close of ₹97.35. In the last 1 year, the stock has given a multibagger return of 112%.

Vinny Overseas

Vinny Overseas Ltd has fixed Friday, 24th February 2023 as the record date for the purpose of issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 13:10 and sub-division of 1 equity share of Rs. 10/- each into 10 equity shares of Rs. 1/-each fully paid up. On Friday, the shares of Vinny Overseas Limited closed on the NSE at ₹276 apiece, up by 3.27% from the previous close of ₹267.25. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 331.25% over the past year, and YTD, it has appreciated by 87.44%. The stock's multibagger return for the previous six months was 527.27%.

Karnavati Finance

Karnavati Finance Ltd has fixed 24/02/2023 as the record date to determine the eligibility of members for the purpose of subdivision/split of every 1 equity share of face value ₹10/- each into 10 equity shares of ₹1/- each. On Friday, the shares of Karnavati Finance closed on the BSE at ₹181.75 apiece level, up by 3.09% from the previous close of ₹176.30. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 678.37% during the past year, and YTD, it has gained 5.09% so far in 2023. The stock's multibagger return over the past six months was 505.83%.

KBS India

The company has fixed Friday, February 24, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of sub-division of one equity share having a face value of Rs, 10 each into 10 equity shares of the nominal value of Rs. 1 /- each. On Friday, the shares of KBS India closed on the BSE at ₹96.55 apiece, down by 3.59% from the previous close of ₹100.15. The stock produced a multibagger return of 551.05% during the past year, but YTD, it has fallen 5.06% in 2023. The stock's multibagger return over the past six months was 287.75 percent.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

