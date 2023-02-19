5 multibagger stocks going to trade ex-split this week. Do you own any?

IRB Infra, Akashdeep Metal, Vinny Overseas, Karnavati Finance, and KBS India will trade ex-split on the Indian stock market this week in accordance with the stock split announcements issued by those companies in a particular ratio. The record date is the date on which shareholders must be classified on the company's book of records in order to be eligible for a corporate action like a stock split. The ex-date, on the other hand, is the date on which a stock commences trading without the benefit of a corporate action, and in the case of a stock split, it is the date on which the stock starts trading at the adjusted split price based on its latest face value. Companies typically announce stock splits to decrease share prices and make their stock more affordable to small investors so that it is liquid enough to be traded. So here are the 5 stocks that are going to trade ex-split this week despite being a multibagger stock in Dalal Street.

