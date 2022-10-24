5 Nifty smallcap stocks emerge as multibaggers since last Diwali

A lot has changed from last Diwali to the current one, India is now the fifth largest economy in the world. Although, markets witnessed extreme volatility in the current year due to macroeconomic uncertainties which led to sharp correction across sectoral indices. But this also led to an opportunity for value buying. A list of five Nifty small-cap stocks even emerged as multi-baggers with gains of more than 100% since last Diwali. The long-term prospect of the market is positive.

