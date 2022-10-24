5 Nifty smallcap stocks emerge as multibaggers since last Diwali

A lot has changed from last Diwali to the current one, India is now the fifth largest economy in the world. Although, markets witnessed extreme volatility in the current year due to macroeconomic uncertainties which led to sharp correction across sectoral indices. But this also led to an opportunity for value buying. A list of five Nifty small-cap stocks even emerged as multi-baggers with gains of more than 100% since last Diwali. The long-term prospect of the market is positive.
A lot has changed from last Diwali to the current one, India is now the fifth largest economy in the world. Although, markets witnessed extreme volatility in the current year due to macroeconomic uncertainties which led to sharp correction across sectoral indices. But this also led to an opportunity for value buying. A list of five Nifty small-cap stocks even emerged as multi-baggers with gains of more than 100% since last Diwali. The long-term prospect of the market is positive.
The 50-scrip benchmark largely oscillated in a broader range of 3,000 points. Notably, the Nifty Midcap index remained resilient with a fall of just -2%, Nifty Smallcap index faced the major brunt with a fall of -12%.
The 50-scrip benchmark largely oscillated in a broader range of 3,000 points. Notably, the Nifty Midcap index remained resilient with a fall of just -2%, Nifty Smallcap index faced the major brunt with a fall of -12%.
In its report, Motilal Oswal said, "The driving force behind India’s outperformance was the strong corporate earnings growth of 24% CAGR during FY20-22. Going ahead too, Nifty earnings are expected to grow robustly at 16% CAGR over FY22-24. Further strong domestic inflows provided stability to the market with DIIs putting in Rs1.8lakh crore, compensating for FII outflows of Rs1.8 lakh crore."
In its report, Motilal Oswal said, "The driving force behind India’s outperformance was the strong corporate earnings growth of 24% CAGR during FY20-22. Going ahead too, Nifty earnings are expected to grow robustly at 16% CAGR over FY22-24. Further strong domestic inflows provided stability to the market with DIIs putting in Rs1.8lakh crore, compensating for FII outflows of Rs1.8 lakh crore."
Further, Motilal's note explained that India is largely a domestic consumption-driven economy, and seems to be on a better footing relative to the developed world which is grappling with high inflation-slow growth challenges.
Further, Motilal's note explained that India is largely a domestic consumption-driven economy, and seems to be on a better footing relative to the developed world which is grappling with high inflation-slow growth challenges.
Motilal is positive on Indian equities from a mid to long-term perspective, although intermittent volatility is likely. Within the Broader market, action is expected in select niche segments.
Motilal is positive on Indian equities from a mid to long-term perspective, although intermittent volatility is likely. Within the Broader market, action is expected in select niche segments.
Here is a list of five small-cap stocks that outperformed the Nifty Small Cap 100 and gave triple-digit returns to investors in less than a year.
Here is a list of five small-cap stocks that outperformed the Nifty Small Cap 100 and gave triple-digit returns to investors in less than a year.
1. Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation:
1. Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation:
Deepak Fertilizers is among India’s leading producers of fertilisers and industrial chemicals. Its product portfolio spanning across industrial chemicals, bulk and specialty fertilisers, farming diagnostics and solutions, fresh produce, technical ammonium nitrate and value-added real estate, which includes India's 1st & largest revolutionary concept retail destination for Home Interiors & Design.
Deepak Fertilizers is among India’s leading producers of fertilisers and industrial chemicals. Its product portfolio spanning across industrial chemicals, bulk and specialty fertilisers, farming diagnostics and solutions, fresh produce, technical ammonium nitrate and value-added real estate, which includes India's 1st & largest revolutionary concept retail destination for Home Interiors & Design.
On NSE, Deepak Fertilizers adjusted close price is at ₹1,031.05 apiece on October 21. On this day, the company hit a new 52-week high of ₹1,062.00 apiece.
On NSE, Deepak Fertilizers adjusted close price is at ₹1,031.05 apiece on October 21. On this day, the company hit a new 52-week high of ₹1,062.00 apiece.
At the current market price, Deepak Fertilizers dividend yield is at 0.87%.
At the current market price, Deepak Fertilizers dividend yield is at 0.87%.
From Diwali last year, the stock has gained by nearly 157% on NSE. The stock was around ₹401.80 apiece on November 3, 2021. Notably, the stock had also touched a 52-week high of ₹343.55 apiece on November 23 last year.
From Diwali last year, the stock has gained by nearly 157% on NSE. The stock was around ₹401.80 apiece on November 3, 2021. Notably, the stock had also touched a 52-week high of ₹343.55 apiece on November 23 last year.
Compared to its 1-year low, Deepak Fertilizers stock skyrocketed by over 200% to date.
Compared to its 1-year low, Deepak Fertilizers stock skyrocketed by over 200% to date.
In FY22, Deepak Fertilizers paid a total dividend of 90% aggregating to ₹9 per equity share to its shareholders.
In FY22, Deepak Fertilizers paid a total dividend of 90% aggregating to ₹9 per equity share to its shareholders.
Shree Renuka Sugars is a global agribusiness and bio-energy corporation. It is one of the largest sugar producers in the world, the leading manufacturer of sugar in India, and one of the largest sugar refiners in the world.
Shree Renuka Sugars is a global agribusiness and bio-energy corporation. It is one of the largest sugar producers in the world, the leading manufacturer of sugar in India, and one of the largest sugar refiners in the world.
On October 21, the company's adjusted stock price stood at ₹58.65 apiece on NSE. Earlier, on October 11, the stock touched a 52-week high of ₹68.75 apiece.
On October 21, the company's adjusted stock price stood at ₹58.65 apiece on NSE. Earlier, on October 11, the stock touched a 52-week high of ₹68.75 apiece.
In the last Diwali, the stock was around ₹26.40 apiece on November 3 on NSE. Since then, the stock has climbed by 122.16% as of now. Notably, the stock had touched a 52-week low of ₹24.40 apiece on November 30 last year and compared to this low, the stock has soared by 140.37% to date.
In the last Diwali, the stock was around ₹26.40 apiece on November 3 on NSE. Since then, the stock has climbed by 122.16% as of now. Notably, the stock had touched a 52-week low of ₹24.40 apiece on November 30 last year and compared to this low, the stock has soared by 140.37% to date.
On NSE, the stock climbed by over 10.5% to end at ₹491.80 apiece on Friday. At the current market price, the company's dividend yield is around 0.23%.
On NSE, the stock climbed by over 10.5% to end at ₹491.80 apiece on Friday. At the current market price, the company's dividend yield is around 0.23%.
Last month, Elgi stock struck a 52-week high of ₹566.60 apiece.
Last month, Elgi stock struck a 52-week high of ₹566.60 apiece.
However, the stock was less than ₹200 apiece at around ₹199.85 apiece on November 3, 2021. Since then, the stock has surged by over 146%. In a year, the stock has jumped by more than 152% from its 52-week low of ₹195.10 apiece that was recorded on October 25, 2021.
However, the stock was less than ₹200 apiece at around ₹199.85 apiece on November 3, 2021. Since then, the stock has surged by over 146%. In a year, the stock has jumped by more than 152% from its 52-week low of ₹195.10 apiece that was recorded on October 25, 2021.
The company is a global leader in providing sustainable compressed air solutions. It designs and manufactures an extensive range of innovative and technologically advanced compressed air solutions for a variety of industry applications.
The company is a global leader in providing sustainable compressed air solutions. It designs and manufactures an extensive range of innovative and technologically advanced compressed air solutions for a variety of industry applications.
In the financial year FY22, the company paid a total dividend of 115% amounting to ₹1.15 per equity share to its shareholders.
In the financial year FY22, the company paid a total dividend of 115% amounting to ₹1.15 per equity share to its shareholders.
On NSE, the stock closed at ₹956 apiece up y 3.74%. At the current market price, the company's dividend yield is around 0.87%.
On NSE, the stock closed at ₹956 apiece up y 3.74%. At the current market price, the company's dividend yield is around 0.87%.
Last month, the stock even hit a 52-week high of ₹979.10 apiece.
Last month, the stock even hit a 52-week high of ₹979.10 apiece.
On November 3 last year, the stock was near ₹423.75 apiece. From this level, the stock has surged by nearly 127% to date, the stock even touched a 52-week low of ₹370 apiece in November last year, and since then it has climbed by over 158% on NSE as of now.
On November 3 last year, the stock was near ₹423.75 apiece. From this level, the stock has surged by nearly 127% to date, the stock even touched a 52-week low of ₹370 apiece in November last year, and since then it has climbed by over 158% on NSE as of now.
In FY22, the firm paid a total dividend of 83% aggregating to ₹8.3 per equity share to its shareholders.
In FY22, the firm paid a total dividend of 83% aggregating to ₹8.3 per equity share to its shareholders.
Since its inception in 1970, the company has been working in collaboration with DRDO & foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for manufacturing and supplying various missiles and allied equipment to Indian Armed Forces.
Since its inception in 1970, the company has been working in collaboration with DRDO & foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for manufacturing and supplying various missiles and allied equipment to Indian Armed Forces.
At present, the company has evolved as one of the few industries in the world having state-of-the-art facilities for the manufacture and supply of Guided Missiles, Underwater Weapons, Air- borne products, and allied defence equipment for the Indian Armed Forces. The Company also offers Product Life Cycle Support and Refurbishment/Life Extension of vintage Missiles.
At present, the company has evolved as one of the few industries in the world having state-of-the-art facilities for the manufacture and supply of Guided Missiles, Underwater Weapons, Air- borne products, and allied defence equipment for the Indian Armed Forces. The Company also offers Product Life Cycle Support and Refurbishment/Life Extension of vintage Missiles.
KPIT Technologies is a global partner to the automotive and Mobility ecosystem for making software-defined vehicles a reality. With more than 10,000 automobelievers across the globe specializing in embedded software, AI, and digital solutions, KPIT accelerates its clients’ implementation of next-generation technologies for the future mobility roadmap. The company has engineering centers in Europe, the USA, Japan, China, Thailand, and India.
KPIT Technologies is a global partner to the automotive and Mobility ecosystem for making software-defined vehicles a reality. With more than 10,000 automobelievers across the globe specializing in embedded software, AI, and digital solutions, KPIT accelerates its clients’ implementation of next-generation technologies for the future mobility roadmap. The company has engineering centers in Europe, the USA, Japan, China, Thailand, and India.
On NSE, the stock closed at ₹711.95 apiece on October 21 this year higher by 0.04%. At the current market price, the company's dividend yield is around 0.44%.
On NSE, the stock closed at ₹711.95 apiece on October 21 this year higher by 0.04%. At the current market price, the company's dividend yield is around 0.44%.
The stock had touched a 52-week high of ₹801 apiece on January 10, 2022.
The stock had touched a 52-week high of ₹801 apiece on January 10, 2022.
Last year, on November 03, the stock was around ₹344.75 apiece. Since last Diwali, the stock gained by nearly 105.6% on NSE. But from its 52-week low of ₹300.25 apiece recorded on October 29, 2021, the stock has advanced by over 137% to date.
Last year, on November 03, the stock was around ₹344.75 apiece. Since last Diwali, the stock gained by nearly 105.6% on NSE. But from its 52-week low of ₹300.25 apiece recorded on October 29, 2021, the stock has advanced by over 137% to date.
In FY22, the company paid a dividend of 31% aggregating to ₹3.1 per equity share to its shareholders.
In FY22, the company paid a dividend of 31% aggregating to ₹3.1 per equity share to its shareholders.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.