5 PSBs outperform markets, hit new 52-week highs. Do you own any of them?

In its latest report dated November 6, Motilal Oswal analysts said, "UNBK has been reporting a healthy performance over the past few quarters with earnings driven by strong NII, expansion in margins, higher other income, and moderation in provisions. Fresh slippages have been moderating, which coupled with healthy recoveries and upgrades have resulted in an improvement in asset quality ratios well ahead of its target set for FY23E. Further, a low SMA book (0.57%) and controlled restructuring (2.6%) provides a better outlook on asset quality. Loan growth has picked up well and has been broad-based with focus to remain on further credit growth improvement.