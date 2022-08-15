5 quality stocks given multibagger returns since last Independence Day

In the year after last Independence Day, the market hit a record high in October 2021 where the BSE SENSEX had reached 61,305.95 which is now at a level of 59,462.78
In the year after last Independence Day, the market hit a record high in October 2021 where the BSE SENSEX had reached 61,305.95 which is now at a level of 59,462.78 with a YTD upside of 0.47%. Whereas NIFTY 50 had touched a record high of 18,338.55 level in October 2021 after the last Independence Day and after the 76th Independence Day Nifty is at around 17,698.15 level with a YTD upside of 0.41%. In the last 1 year, both BSE SENSEX and NIFTY 50 have gained over 6% despite significant volatility and global unrest. Third Covid wave, the Ukraine-Russian war, rising inflation, high crude oil prices, and persistent FII selling of domestic equities all had an impact on the market sentiment throughout the year, but despite all of these tensions on the global level, the market still managed to showcase the top 5 quality stocks with a multibagger return of over 100%.
Adani Power
On Friday the shares of Adani Power closed at ₹344.95 apiece level, up by 0.74% from the previous close of ₹342.40. Since the last Independence Day, the stock price has risen from ₹83.05 as of 16th August 2021 to the current price level, which logs in a multibagger return of 315.35%. On a YTD basis, the stock price has risen from ₹101.30 as of 3rd January 2022 to the current price level, which logs in a multibagger gain of 240.52% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has managed to give a multibagger return of 172.15%. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹354.00 on 04-August-2022 and a 52-week-low of ₹70.35 on 24-August-2021 which indicates that at the current price level of ₹344.95 the stock is trading 2.55% below the 52-week-high and 390% above the 52-week-low. On Friday the total traded volume for the stock was 6,973,783 shares compared to a 20-Day average volume of 10,384,319 shares.
Adani Total Gas
On Friday, the shares of Adani Total Gas Ltd closed at ₹3,428.00 apiece, up by 2.26% from the previous close of ₹3352.30. Since the last Independence Day, the stock price has risen from ₹928.05 to the current price level which logs in a multibagger return of 269.38%. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 96.58% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 103.28% and has gained 21.01% in the last 1 month. On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹3,474.00 on 08-August-2022 and a 52-week-low of ₹843.00 on 11-August-2021 which indicates that at the current price level the stock is trading 1.32% below the 52-week-high and 306% above the 52-week-low. On Friday 453,978 shares were traded compared to a 20-Day average volume of 458,480 shares.
Adani Transmission Ltd
On Friday the shares of Adani Transmission Ltd closed today at ₹3,538.45 apiece, up by 1.27% from the previous close ₹3493.95. Since the last Independence Day, the stock price has risen from ₹977.75 to the current price level of ₹3,538.45 which logs in a multibagger return of 261.90%. On a YTD basis, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 104.40%. The stock has gained 83.10% in the last 6 months and has gained 18.72% in the last 1 month. On Friday, the total traded volume was 279,712 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 504,260 shares. On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹3,553.00 on 12-August-2022 and a 52-week-low of ₹901.00 on 11-August-2021 which means that at the current price level the stock is trading 292% above the 52-week-low.
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited
On Friday the shares of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited closed at ₹106.20 apiece, up by 0.66% from the previous close of ₹105.50. From the last Independence Day as of ₹38 to the current price level, which logs in a multibagger return of 179.47%. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 50.98% and has fallen 27.76% in the last 6 months. In the last 1 month, the stock has fallen 10.19% and has fallen 4.15% in the last 5 trading sessions. On Friday a total of 2,992,097 shares were traded compared to a 20-Day average volume of 3,741,385 shares. On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹290.15 on 11-January-2022 and a 52-week-low of ₹33.05 on 24-August-2021 which means that at the current market price the stock is trading 63.39% below the 52-week-high and 221% above the 52-week-low.
Adani Green Energy Ltd
The shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd closed on Friday at ₹2,173.65 up by 0.40% from the previous close of ₹2164.90. From the last Independence Day of ₹925.25 to the current price level of ₹2,173.65 which logs in a multibagger return of 134.93%. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 61.38% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has gained 12.52% and 3.84% in the last 1 month. On Friday the total traded volume was 519,745 shares compared to a 20-Day traded volume of 2,723,291 shares. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹3,050.00 on 19-April-2022 and a 52-week-low of ₹875.00 on 11-August-2021 which means that the stock is trading 28.73% below the 52-week-high and 148% above the 52-week-low.
Commenting on last week's performance of the market, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities said “Equity markets continued to rally with resilient performance during the week. Key benchmark indices like BSE-30 and Nifty-50 has given positive returns this week. Market rally has been broad based with gains seen in BSE Midcap, BSE Smallcap and majority of sectoral indices. Sectoral index performance was led by BSE Metals and BSE Capital Goods indices, whereas some defensive sectors underperformed the broader market. Global equity markets continued their strong rally, as the US CPI moderated in July. In India, FPIs flows were positive this week. With Q1FY23 result season coming towards close, market focus will shift towards macro factors that includes inflation, Central Bank rate action, oil prices and recession concerns in key economies globally."
