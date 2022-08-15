5 quality stocks given multibagger returns since last Independence Day

Adani Power

On Friday the shares of Adani Power closed at ₹344.95 apiece level, up by 0.74% from the previous close of ₹342.40. Since the last Independence Day, the stock price has risen from ₹83.05 as of 16th August 2021 to the current price level, which logs in a multibagger return of 315.35%. On a YTD basis, the stock price has risen from ₹101.30 as of 3rd January 2022 to the current price level, which logs in a multibagger gain of 240.52% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has managed to give a multibagger return of 172.15%. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹354.00 on 04-August-2022 and a 52-week-low of ₹70.35 on 24-August-2021 which indicates that at the current price level of ₹344.95 the stock is trading 2.55% below the 52-week-high and 390% above the 52-week-low. On Friday the total traded volume for the stock was 6,973,783 shares compared to a 20-Day average volume of 10,384,319 shares.