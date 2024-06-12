5 small-cap stocks including RattanIndia, Lloyds Engineering gave returns up to 12000% in last 5 years; check full list
Retail investors are showing more interest in stock investing over traditional options like real estate and gold. Lloyds Engineering Works and RattanIndia Enterprises experience substantial stock price increases. Black Box demonstrates strong financial performance.
Investing in stocks has long been considered a path to wealth creation, but historically, few retail investors have taken advantage of this opportunity. However, there has been a significant surge in retail participation in stock investing. Investors are increasingly viewing equities as a promising asset class compared to traditional options like real estate and gold.
