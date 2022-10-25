Indian markets snapped their 7-days winning streak with FMCG, banking and consumer durables stocks pressuring the performance on Tuesday. Small-cap indexes too witnessed a selling pressure. However, this was not the case for a list of 5 small-cap stocks that outperformed its broader basket and even Sensex. These stocks gained by 9% to 17% overall in the day's trading session before correcting. Majority of these stocks have announced their Q2 results which fuelled investors optimism in them. Two of the 5 smallcap stocks even touched a new 52-week high.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}