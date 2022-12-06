5 smallcap stocks outshine bear markets, 2 of them hit new 1-year high

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, Two trends stand out in the current economic scenario. The US economy continues to be strong as reflected by the jobs data, labor market conditions, and ISM services. But these positive numbers are viewed by the market with concern since this strong scenario might persuade the Fed to continue to be hawkish. The Indian macros indicate steady improvement with buoyant tax collections, impressive credit growth, and declining crude. Partly the market resilience in India comes from retail optimism and DII investment. This is likely to continue despite the elevated valuations."