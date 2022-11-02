5 smallcap stocks rise 12-20% defying markets selloff. Do you own any?

Indian markets witnessed a broad-based selloff on Wednesday ahead of RBI's unexpected meeting on November 3. Also, the FOMC's outcome is around the corner and will be announced later today. This led to profit-booking by investors as they opted for a cautious stance. However, smallcap stocks defied the broader bears. Stellar buying in five smallcap stocks kept the entire basket on a positive note. Among these five smallcaps, three of them recorded a new 52-week high and also hit its 20% upper circuit. The majority of them are in focus due to their corporate results.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}