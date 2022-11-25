5 smallcap stocks that reported increasingly strong Q2 results

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com

In 2022 so far, shares of International Conveyors have lost 17%.

The company announced a buyback in September this year which opened on 3 November 2022 and will conclude on 3 May 2023. The buyback size amounts toRs 297 m and the price band is fixed atRs 75.

Revenues grew 28% to ₹660 m compared with ₹515 m reported in September 2021.

For the September 2022 quarter, the company reported over ten-fold jump in its net profit to ₹72.2 m. This compared with a net profit of ₹7.2 m in the year ago period.

The company operates in a niche segment and its growth is linked to the growth of underground mining operations. Coal India is its major client.

The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of solid woven polyvinyl chloride (PVC) covered conveyor belts. These belts are fire retardant, antistatic, and are mainly used in underground mines for transportation of minerals.

Last on the list in International Conveyors.

In 2022 so far, shares of the company have gained 28%.

This is its biggest order from a single customer for a single product.

Recently, the company won a multi-million dollar order spanning five years from Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in the United Kingdom to supply a critical product for their eMobility platform called eAxle housing.

As EV sales pick up, the company will continue to do well as it has a diversified revenue stream and strong order in its kitty. In the year gone by, orders from Dena Corporation and Aether Energy were the primary reason behind Alicon’s growth.

For the September 2022 quarter, the company reported an over five-fold jump in its net profit to ₹153.4 m. This compared with ₹30 m in the year-ago period and ₹108 m in the June 2022 quarter.

The company manufactures aluminium castings including cylinder heads, support brackets, intake manifolds, crankshafts, and engine brackets for the auto industry.

Fourth on the list is Alicon Castalloy, an auto-ancillary company from the smallcap space. It has a presence in 18 countries and is a part of Alicon Group.

In 2022 so far, shares of the company have delivered a decent performance. They trade near 52-week high levels.

The shift to electric vehicles (EVs) is a threat which still remains for Shriram Pistons. To counter this, the company has been focusing on increasing its share of revenue from CVs and off-the-road segments.

As it has an established market position, the company is set for growth trajectory at least for the near term as it’s already seeing growth in production volumes.

The company has shown consistent growth in revenue and profit for the past four quarters. This comes on the back of a pick-up in demand for domestic commercial vehicles (CVs) and healthy exports.

The growth was due to doubling of other income and revenues growing 22% YoY.

In the September 2022 quarter, the auto ancillary company delivered a 56% YoY growth in net profit. Net profit came in at ₹730 m compared to ₹467 m in the year ago period. Sequentially too, net profit saw a strong growth from ₹547 m in June 2022.

Next on the list is Shriram Pistons & Rings. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of pistons, piston pins, piston rings, and engine valves for various automotive companies in the domestic and export markets.

The stock performance has remained rangebound so far in 2022 but it did see a spike post announcing quarterly results.

The company’s presence across all value chains with manufacturing capacities has enabled it to adopt to market dynamics and manage fixed costs.

Revenues for the quarter under review were higher by 32% on a YoY basis. Its fabric and apparel division delivered strong growth in Q2.

Net profit came in at ₹801 million (m) as compared to ₹529 m reported in the year-ago period and ₹308 m reported in the June 2022 quarter.

In the September 2022 quarter, Siyaram Silk delivered a 51% growth in its consolidated net profit on the back of improved operating performance and marketing initiatives.

The company has a diverse fabric range comprising all blends such as polyester viscose, polyester wool, 100% cotton, cotton blends and linen. Main brands in the fabric division are Siyaram's, Mistair, Featherz, Cadini, and J Hampstead.

Next on the list is Siyaram Silk Mills, a textile manufacturing company. It’s engaged in manufacturing fabrics and readymade garments, especially in the men’s wear section.

Strong results among other reasons have taken the company’s shares near their yearly high levels.

Top investing gurus of India have not shied away into backing this company. Ashish Kacholia holds over a 1% stake in Best Agrolife.

Best Agrolife has a 30,000+ metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) manufacturing formulation capacity and a 7,000+ MTPA integrated state-of-the-art technical plant.

The company delivered a strong Q2 as its plants achieved higher capacity utilisation. In the June 2022 quarter too, the company had registered a strong 55% growth in net profit driven by better sales.

This comes on the back of strong revenues, which more than doubled to ₹7 bn in the quarter under review on a YoY basis.

In the most recent quarter ended September 2022, the company reported a five-fold jump in its net profit at ₹1.3 billion (bn).

It’s one of the fastest growing manufacturers of technicals, formulations, intermediates, and public health products.

Formerly known as Sahyog Multibase, the company is a leading agrochemicals manufacturer in India and among the top 15 agrochemicals companies in the country.

First on the list is Best Agrolife, a pesticides and agrochemicals company.

In today’s article, we take a look at five small-cap stocks which have registered strong growth in their September 2022 earnings.

