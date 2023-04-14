5 Stocks Hitting 52-Week High. What’s Driving the Rally?8 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 02:07 PM IST
- These five stocks have shown that if the fundamentals are strong then the company can survive even during bad and uncertain situations in the long run
2023 – a year of new hopes! After going through a blockbuster 2021 and a super flop 2022, investors were expecting 2023 to be a decent year…a year filled with new hopes.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×