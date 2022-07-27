5 stocks made a new high today that have delivered multibagger returns YTD5 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 07:45 PM IST
The benchmark indices for the domestic market ended the day up nearly 1%, after a two-day losing trend. The Sensex ended at 55,816.32 level with an upward gain of 547.83 points, while the Nifty closed at 16,641.80 level after gaining 157.95 points. The Indian market may, however, respond to the global factors in line with Q1 earnings and the FOMC meeting. Despite the unpredictable market, analysts anticipate that the U.S. central bank would raise rates to battle inflation and despite the volatile market, all sectors ended in the green, with the Nifty Pharma index gaining the most at 2.39 per cent followed by Nifty Media and Nifty PSU Bank. Here are the 5 stocks that have made a new 52-week-high in trade today despite having multibagger returns on a YTD basis so far in 2022.