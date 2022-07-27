The benchmark indices for the domestic market ended the day up nearly 1%, after a two-day losing trend. The Sensex ended at 55,816.32 level with an upward gain of 547.83 points, while the Nifty closed at 16,641.80 level after gaining 157.95 points. The Indian market may, however, respond to the global factors in line with Q1 earnings and the FOMC meeting. Despite the unpredictable market, analysts anticipate that the U.S. central bank would raise rates to battle inflation and despite the volatile market, all sectors ended in the green, with the Nifty Pharma index gaining the most at 2.39 per cent followed by Nifty Media and Nifty PSU Bank. Here are the 5 stocks that have made a new 52-week-high in trade today despite having multibagger returns on a YTD basis so far in 2022.

International Constructions Ltd

The stock has been moving toward its upper circuit limit for the past 14 days in a row, and it has now reached that level at Rs. 194.25 with a 5.00 per cent rise. 5,109 shares totalling a trading value of ₹9.92 lacs were traded on the NSE. On 31st December 21, the stock reached a 52-week low of ₹18.95, meaning that it is currently trading 925 per cent above that low at ₹194.25 price level in the market. The stock price has gone up from ₹24 on July 28, 2021, to ₹194.25 over the past year, representing a multibagger return of 709.38 per cent. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has risen from ₹20.85 on January 4, 2022, to the current level, representing a multibagger return of 831.65 per cent so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 473.01% and the company currently holds a promoter shareholding of 75.00%.

Som Distilleries And Breweries

The stock began trading at ₹91.00 a piece and ended the day at a new 52-week high of ₹94.30. On July 26, 2022, the previous 52-week high of ₹89.95 was reached. 17,10,539 shares totalled the traded volume on the NSE today, with a trade value of ₹1,598.33 lacs. On December 7th, 2021, the stock reached a 52-week low of ₹34.80, meaning that at its current price of ₹94.30, it is currently trading 170 per cent above its 52-week low. The stock has gained 82 per cent over the past year, but on a year-to-date basis, it has risen from ₹40.40 on January 3rd 2022 to the current level, representing a multibagger return of 133.42 per cent so far in 2022. The stock, however, has managed to generate a multibagger return of 113.35 per cent during the past six months.

Rajnandini Metal

The stock gained by 0.044 per cent from its previous close and settled at ₹459.50 after reaching a new 52-week high of ₹466.25. The stock's recent 52-week high was reached on July 25, 2022, at ₹465.95. A total of 32,306 shares were traded today on the NSE, with a trade value of ₹149.00 lacs. The stock had touched a 52-week-low of ₹111.33 on 06-August-21 which means that the stock is now trading 312% above the 52-week-low. The stock price climbed from ₹116.63 on July 28, 2021 to its current level over the past year, representing a multibagger return of 293.98 per cent. The stock has climbed from ₹173.20 on January 3, 2022, to the current level on a YTD basis, representing a multibagger return of 165.30 per cent so far in 2022. The company's promoter shareholding is 73.23 per cent.

Madhya Bharat Agro products

The stock opened at ₹696.00, touched a new 52-week-high of ₹721.85 at 14.40 P.M and closed at ₹721.50 apiece level up by 4.86% from its previous close. A total of 35,970 shares were traded today, with a trade value of ₹256.70 lacs. On May 30, 2022, the previous 52-week high of ₹716.00 was reached. On July 26, 2021, the stock reached a 52-week low of ₹127.10, meaning that it is currently trading 467 per cent higher than that low. On a YTD basis, the stock price has risen from ₹178.35 as of 3 January 2022 to the current level, indicating a multibagger return of 304.54 per cent so far in 2022. In the last year, the stock has risen exponentially from ₹141.25 as of 28th July 2021 to the current level, indicating a multibagger return of 410.80 per cent in that period.

Marathon Nextgen Realty

The stock opened at ₹241.05, touched a new 52-week-high of ₹243.70 and closed at ₹240.95 apiece level with an upside gap of 2.29%. The previous 52-week-high was ₹238.35 which was made on 26-Jul-2022. On the NSE, 2,70,316 shares were traded today amounting to a trade value of ₹646.41 lacs. The stock had touched a 52-week-low of ₹71.30 on 28-July-21 which indicates that at the current price level the stock is trading 237% above the 52-week-low. The stock has risen from ₹74.15 on the NSE as of July 28, 2021 to the current price level, representing a multibagger return of 224.95 percent during that time. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has risen from ₹106.95 as of January 3, 2022, to the current level, representing a multibagger return of 125.29 percent so far in 2022.

By asking about the future performance of Nifty, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd said “Investors seemed to have priced in a 75 bps rate hike by the US Fed, while recovery in other Asian indices contributed to the overall uptick in markets. However, markets may see bouts of volatility ahead of the monthly F&O expiry tomorrow. Technically, after the correction in the last two sessions, the Nifty took support near 16450 and reversed the trend. It also formed a promising Bar Reversal bullish candle on daily charts. The texture of the chart indicates continuation of the uptrend wave in the near future. For the trend following traders, 16550 would be the trend decider level, and above the same, the index could hit the level of 16750-16800. On the flip side, below 16550, any uptrend would be vulnerable and the index could retest the level of 16450-16400."