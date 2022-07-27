5 stocks made a new high today that have delivered multibagger returns YTD

By asking about the future performance of Nifty, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd said “Investors seemed to have priced in a 75 bps rate hike by the US Fed, while recovery in other Asian indices contributed to the overall uptick in markets. However, markets may see bouts of volatility ahead of the monthly F&O expiry tomorrow. Technically, after the correction in the last two sessions, the Nifty took support near 16450 and reversed the trend. It also formed a promising Bar Reversal bullish candle on daily charts. The texture of the chart indicates continuation of the uptrend wave in the near future. For the trend following traders, 16550 would be the trend decider level, and above the same, the index could hit the level of 16750-16800. On the flip side, below 16550, any uptrend would be vulnerable and the index could retest the level of 16450-16400."