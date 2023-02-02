5 stocks set to ride the wave of upcoming capex boom
- These five companies have aggressive capex plans and could be the biggest beneficiaries of the current public and private capex cycle.
In terms of growth, capex plays a crucial role by allowing a company to increase its production capacity, improve operational efficiency, and stay competitive in its industry.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×