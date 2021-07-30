Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >5 stocks that delivered more than 50% return this month

5 stocks that delivered more than 50% return this month

Stock market today: Amid speculation of trend reversal, Indian indices are still trading in the range of 15,700 to 15,900.
2 min read . 03:23 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Indian markets are expecting some upside move would breach 16,000 hurdle as overall trend of the market is still neutral to positive

List of top gaining stocks this month: Maintaining the choppy trend for the entire week, Indian indices are still trading in the range of 15,700 to 15,900. However, market is expecting some upside move would breach 16,000 hurdle as overall trend of the market is still neutral to positive. In the intraday trade session healthcare, auto, realty and fertilizer stocks were among the top gainers while banking and energy sector stocks witnessed selloff pressure. However, in this prolonged choppy trend this month, there were some stocks that delivered more than 50 per cent returns in July 2021.

Here we list out the 5 top gaining stocks this month that give more than 50 per cent return this month:

1] Indo Count Industries: This Mumbai-based fabric industry company's share price shot up from 170.30 per stock levels to 266.55 per stock mark in the last one month at NSE — yielding around 56.50 per cent return to its share holders. In the last 5 trade sessions, this stock has delivered more than 13 per cent return to its share holders as it shot up from 235.40 to 266.85 per stock mark in this period at NSE.

2] Arvind Fashions: As the name reflects, this fashion stock has skyrocketed from 136.55 per stock levels to 212.35 per stock mark in the last one month at NSE — delivering more than 55 per cent return to its share holders.

3] Jindal Stainless: This Jindal group metal stock has surged from 109.65 levels to 166.50 per share levels at NSE — logging near 51 per cent return to its share holders. In the last 10 days, the stock has surged near 32 per cent by rising from 122.40 per stock mark to 162.40 mark.

4] IIFL Securities: The financial stock has yielded around 51.15 per cent in the last one month, soaring from 74.65 levels to 113.20 mark.

5] Best Agrolife: This BSE listed crop protection agrochemical company's share price has jumped from 354.90 per stock levels to 556 per stock mark in the last one month. In the last 5 trade sessions, Best Agrolife share price has soared more than 18 per cent by rising from 471.95 levels to 556 mark.

