5 stocks that delivered more than 50% return this month

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

List of top gaining stocks this month: Maintaining the choppy trend for the entire week, Indian indices are still trading in the range of 15,700 to 15,900. However, market is expecting some upside move would breach 16,000 hurdle as overall trend of the market is still neutral to positive. In the intraday trade session healthcare, auto, realty and fertilizer stocks were among the top gainers while banking and energy sector stocks witnessed selloff pressure. However, in this prolonged choppy trend this month, there were some stocks that delivered more than 50 per cent returns in July 2021.

List of top gaining stocks this month: Maintaining the choppy trend for the entire week, Indian indices are still trading in the range of 15,700 to 15,900. However, market is expecting some upside move would breach 16,000 hurdle as overall trend of the market is still neutral to positive. In the intraday trade session healthcare, auto, realty and fertilizer stocks were among the top gainers while banking and energy sector stocks witnessed selloff pressure. However, in this prolonged choppy trend this month, there were some stocks that delivered more than 50 per cent returns in July 2021.

Here we list out the 5 top gaining stocks this month that give more than 50 per cent return this month: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here we list out the 5 top gaining stocks this month that give more than 50 per cent return this month: Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

1] Indo Count Industries: This Mumbai-based fabric industry company's share price shot up from ₹170.30 per stock levels to ₹266.55 per stock mark in the last one month at NSE — yielding around 56.50 per cent return to its share holders. In the last 5 trade sessions, this stock has delivered more than 13 per cent return to its share holders as it shot up from ₹235.40 to ₹266.85 per stock mark in this period at NSE.

2] Arvind Fashions: As the name reflects, this fashion stock has skyrocketed from ₹136.55 per stock levels to ₹212.35 per stock mark in the last one month at NSE — delivering more than 55 per cent return to its share holders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3] Jindal Stainless: This Jindal group metal stock has surged from ₹109.65 levels to ₹166.50 per share levels at NSE — logging near 51 per cent return to its share holders. In the last 10 days, the stock has surged near 32 per cent by rising from ₹122.40 per stock mark to ₹162.40 mark.

4] IIFL Securities: The financial stock has yielded around 51.15 per cent in the last one month, soaring from ₹74.65 levels to ₹113.20 mark.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}