5 stocks turning ex-split this week: Do you own any?

“A stock split happens for improving the liquidity of the shares. Normally what happens the price of the shares increases very much. For e.g. (hypothetically) an XYZ company - would have been a ₹10 share it would have been ₹20000 or ₹25000/share. Then the possibility of liquidity becomes less. Now, if the share is split in ₹1 share, it is trading at ₹2400, basically, it is more affordable for the people and more people can buy this. Typically, a stock split is done to #1 improve the liquidity of the share, and #2 optics-wise it looks affordable. So if you say that the ₹10/- XYZ share is ₹25000, nobody will be happy with the cost of the share. On the contrary, if you say it costs ₹2400, optic-wise it looks cheap. There are two things - #1 - it provides liquidity and #2 - optics-wise it doesn't look costly. Companies introduce the stock split tool to increase the overall liquidity of the share and improve the overall cost. Normally, a share doesn't cost more than ₹15000 or ₹20000 per share but when you split it, it eventually goes higher," said Gaurav VK Singhvi.