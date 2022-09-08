5 Tata stocks give - from 80% to 750% return - in one year. Do you own?3 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 10:05 AM IST
- Three Tata group stocks have given multibagger return to its shareholders in last one year
Despite Nifty and Sensex delivering tepid return in last one year, Indian stock market has produced a good number of multibagger stocks in this period. Out of these multibagger stocks in India, three multibagger stocks belong to Tata group of industries. Those three multibagger Tata stocks are Automotive Stampings and Assemblies, TTML and Indian Hotels. Barring these multibagger Tata group stocks, other Tata stocks have also delivered stellar return to its shareholders. Shares of Orient Hotel, Tata Elxsi, Tata Power, Tejas Networks, Tata Motors, Nelco, TRF, etc. have delivered more than 50 per cent return to its positional shareholders in last one year.