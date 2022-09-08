Despite Nifty and Sensex delivering tepid return in last one year, Indian stock market has produced a good number of multibagger stocks in this period. Out of these multibagger stocks in India, three multibagger stocks belong to Tata group of industries. Those three multibagger Tata stocks are Automotive Stampings and Assemblies, TTML and Indian Hotels. Barring these multibagger Tata group stocks, other Tata stocks have also delivered stellar return to its shareholders. Shares of Orient Hotel, Tata Elxsi, Tata Power, Tejas Networks, Tata Motors, Nelco, TRF, etc. have delivered more than 50 per cent return to its positional shareholders in last one year.

Here we list out 5 Tata group stocks that have delivered from 80 per cent to 750 per cent return in last one year:

1] Automotive Stampings and Assemblies: This multibagger stock has given highest return among Tata group shares in last one year. In last one year, shares of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd has surged from around ₹55 apiece to ₹485 per share levels, delivering more than 750 per cent return to its positional stock investors. However, from the beginning of April to end of June 2022, this small-cap stock was under severe selling pressure as it slumped from its life-time high of ₹925.45 apiece levels to around ₹245 levels. But, the stock is again in uptrend delivering around 100 per cent return to its shareholders from June last week to till date.

2] Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited or TTML: This multibagger telecom stock has surged from around ₹35 to ₹125 in last one year, delivering to the tune of 250 per cent return to its shareholders. From mid-January to first week of March 2022, this Tata group stock was under sell-off pressure as it slumped from around ₹290 apiece, its life-time high on NSE, to ₹93 per share levels in these two months time. However, the stock has come out of the base building mode and it has given near 15 per cent return to its shareholders in last one month.

3] Indian Hotels Company: Shares of this Tata group company are among the multibagger stocks in India. This hospitality stock has surged from near ₹142 to ₹313.80 apiece levels (life-time high on NSE) in last one year, giving around 120 per cent return return in this period. Indian Hotel share price given stellar return in 2022 as well. Indian Hotel share price has ascended from ₹185 to ₹310 apiece levels in year-to-date (YTD) time, giving near 70 per cent YTD return to its shareholders. In last one month, this multibagger hospitality stock has surged around 15 per cent.

4] Orient Hotel: This Tata group stock has almost doubled shareholders' money in last one year. It has surged from around ₹35 to ₹68 in last one year, delivering around 90 per cent to its shareholders in this period. In YTD time, this Tata group stock has surged from ₹47 to ₹68 apiece levels, giving around 45 per cent return in 2022.

5] Tata Elxsi: Shares of this IT stock has risen from around ₹4,850 to ₹8,850 apiece levels in last one year, delivering to the tune of 80 per cent return to its positional investors in this time. This Tata group IT stock has delivered 50 per cent return to its shareholders in 2022 as in YTD time, it has risen from around ₹5,900 to ₹8,850 apiece levels.

Alpha stocks in Tata group

In last one year, Sensex has surged 1.35 per cent whereas Nifty 50 index has risen around 1.50 per cent. So, most of the Tata group stocks mentioned above have generated alpha return in last one year.