5 Tata stocks give - from 80% to 750% return - in one year. Do you own?

1] Automotive Stampings and Assemblies: This multibagger stock has given highest return among Tata group shares in last one year. In last one year, shares of Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd has surged from around ₹55 apiece to ₹485 per share levels, delivering more than 750 per cent return to its positional stock investors. However, from the beginning of April to end of June 2022, this small-cap stock was under severe selling pressure as it slumped from its life-time high of ₹925.45 apiece levels to around ₹245 levels. But, the stock is again in uptrend delivering around 100 per cent return to its shareholders from June last week to till date.

