5 things that changed for market over weekend: Gift Nifty, China loan prime rates to global market cues for Sensex today3 min read 21 Aug 2023, 07:08 AM IST
A sharp spike in domestic retail inflation, weak industrial production for June, worries over likely another interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, depreciation in rupee against US dollar, FII outflow, rising US bond yields and slowing China’s economy weighed on investors sentiment.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message