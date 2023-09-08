5 things that changed for market overnight: Gift Nifty, Apple shares slump to global market cues for Sensex today3 min read 08 Sep 2023, 07:04 AM IST
Asian stock markets traded mixed on Friday following weakness on Wall Street and after Japan released revised second quarter gross domestic product figures.
The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note following weak global cues amid a drop in shares of tech companies in the US.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message