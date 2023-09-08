The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note following weak global cues amid a drop in shares of tech companies in the US. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market indices also ended mixed overnight.

On Thursday, the Indian equity indices ended over half a percent higher each, extending the rally for the fifth consecutive session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Nifty has shown good momentum in September so far and is inching closer towards its life highs where it could face some resistance. However we expect outperformance in the broader market to continue with interest in niche sectors," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian stock markets traded mixed on Friday following weakness on Wall Street and after Japan released revised second quarter gross domestic product figures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.37% and the Topix declined 0.42%. South Korea’s Kospi was flat, while the Kosdaq gained 0.6%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose marginally.

Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was trading at around 19,783 as compared to Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,768, indicating a positive start for the Indian benchmark equity indices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wall Street The US stock market indices ended mostly lower on Thursday dragged by a selloff in chip stocks led by a sharp fall in Apple shares. A drop in weekly US jobless claims raised worries about interest rates and sticky inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 57.54 points, or 0.17%, to 34,500.73, while the S&P 500 declined 14.34 points, or 0.32%, to 4,451.14. The Nasdaq Composite ended 123.64 points, or 0.89%, to 13,748.83. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among stocks, Apple share price dipped 2.9%, extending losses for the second straight day.

Shares of the US-listed Chinese firms PDD Holdings , JD.com and Alibaba fell more than 4% while Baidu lost 3.4%.

McDonald's shares rose over 1% after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “overweight". UiPath shares rallied 11.5% on an upbeat annual revenue forecast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

US jobless claims hit lowest level since February The number of Americans seeking jobless benefits for the first time fell unexpectedly last week to the lowest level since February.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 13,000 to 216,000 in the week ended September 2 from a revised 229,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday. That was the lowest since the same level was touched in the week ended February11 and it marked the fourth straight weekly decline, Reuters reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Japan downgrades Q2 GDP growth Japan's economy grew less than initially estimated in the second quarter as capital expenditure slid, revised government data showed on Friday.

Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded an annualised 4.8% in April-June, against a preliminary estimate of 6.0% growth. That compared with a median market forecast for a revised 5.5% expansion.

Apple shares fall drag tech stocks Apple share price fell almost 3% Thursday, extending losses for the second day, after China plans to expand a ban on the use of iPhones to government-backed agencies and state companies. Apple shares have dropped 6.4% in two days, wiping out nearly $200 billion of market value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple suppliers such as Qualcomm Inc. and Skyworks Solutions Inc. cracked more than 7%, while Microsoft and Nvidia shares ended lower.