5 things that changed for market overnight: Gift Nifty, BoE monetary policy to global market cues for Sensex today3 min read 22 Sep 2023, 06:52 AM IST
Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock markets ended with steep losses overnight.
The Indian stock market indices are expected to open lower Friday tracking weakness in global peers amid worries over interest rates staying higher for longer that sent treasury yields soaring.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started