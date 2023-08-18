The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Friday following selloff in global markets.

The Asian markets traded lower following an overnight decline on Wall Street after the treasury yields spiked.

Concerns over China’s economic slowdown resurfaced and sentiment weakened after property developer Evergrande filed for bankruptcy protection in the US.

“Indian equities succumbed to global volatility following the hawkish tone of the FOMC minutes meeting and worries over the risk of a downgrade in China’s sovereign credit rating by Fitch. Adding to the negative sentiment, the rupee depreciated to near a 10-month low at 83.14 and the FIIs outflow of almost of ₹10,000 crore in August so far also led to selling at higher levels," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

In the near term, Khemka believes, uncertainty will likely loom in the market following the fragile global cues that could cap the upside.

Here are key things to know before the Indian market opens:

Asian Markets

Asian markets declined on Friday after the release of Japan’s July inflation data and fresh concerns over China’s real estate sector as property giant Evergrande filed for bankruptcy protection in the US.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.58% and the Topix declined 0.59% after core inflation rate fell to 3.1% from 3.3% in June. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.67% and the Kosdaq dropped 0.59%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were trading lower at 18,147 as compared to the previous close of 18,326.63.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%.

Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was trading lower at 19,384 as compared to Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,305, indicating a negative start for the Indian benchmark index.

Wall Street

US stocks ended lower Thursday as treasury bond yields rose amid fears of more interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve to counter inflation.

The S&P 500 declined 0.77% to 4,370.36, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.84% to 34,474.83 points. The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.17% lower at 13,316.93.

Among stocks, Walmart ended 2.2% as it was cautious on its macro outlook, while Cisco Systems rose 3.3% after it reported better than expected earnings.

China’s Evergrande files for bankruptcy protection in US

China’s real estate developer Evergrande Group on Thursday filed for protection from creditors in a US bankruptcy court.

The company has sought protection under Chapter 15 of the US bankruptcy code, which shields non-US companies that are undergoing restructurings from creditors that hope to sue them or tie up assets in the United States, Reuters reported.

Read here: China's real estate giant Evergrande files for bankruptcy protection in US, seeks restructuring deal

US Treasury Yields Soar

The US treasury yields widened further on Thursday as the Federal Reserve’s July meeting minutes have increased expectations of another possible rate hike.

The yield on the 10-year treasury was at 4.28% after touching its highest level since October.

Read here: US treasury yields widen as Fed minutes raise rate hike worries

Brent oil above $84 a barrel

Crude oil prices rose as the dollar weakened and China's central bank sought to bolster the property market and wider economy.

Brent crude futures rose 0.8% to $84.12 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) gained 1.3% to $80.93 a barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)

