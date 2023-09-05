5 things that changed for market overnight: Gift Nifty, China slowdown to global market cues for Sensex today3 min read 05 Sep 2023, 06:56 AM IST
Asian markets traded lower amid key economic data releases across the region and as investors focus on China’s efforts to boost its ailing economy.
The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Tuesday following weakness in Asian markets ahead of key economic data releases in the region. The US markets were shut for a holiday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started