5 things that changed for market overnight: Gift Nifty, Jerome Powell’s speech to global market cues for Sensex today3 min read 25 Aug 2023, 07:05 AM IST
Asian markets declined on Friday as investors remained cautious ahead of the central bankers’ comments at the Jackson Hole meeting, including that by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.
The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Friday tracking losses in global peers amid a rise in US Treasury yields as traders await Federal Chairman Reserve Jerome Powell’s speech for clues on the interest rate outlook.
