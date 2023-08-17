“The market has been witnessing pressure on account of weak global cues especially because of the faltering of the Chinese economy and Fitch's warning to downgrade US midsized banks. Even on the domestic front sharp surge in inflation data and weak monsoon progress in the month of August 2023 seems to have dented the investor's sentiments," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.