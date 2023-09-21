5 things that changed for market overnight: Gift Nifty, US Fed policy to global market cues for Sensex today3 min read 21 Sep 2023, 07:24 AM IST
The Asian markets traded lower, while the US markets ended in the red after the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced a hawkish monetary policy. The US Fed kept the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25% to 5.5%, but said it will raise interest rates one more time this year.
The Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty50 are expected to open lower on Thursday tracking weakness in global peers.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message