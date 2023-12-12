Stock market today: The domestic market benchmark indices are expected to open in green on Tuesday's trade with GIFT Nifty up 68 points from Monday's close on Nifty Futures amid positive global cues. The Gift Nifty is trading around 21,147.50 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,079.50.

Asian stocks increased ahead of important US economic data and major central banks' meetings, which could provide new information about the possibility of rate cuts in the upcoming year, according to a Bloomberg report. Australia, South Korea, and Japan saw gains in their stock benchmarks. Hong Kong futures indicated a strong start on Tuesday.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Monday's trading session saw modest gains for the Nifty 50 and Sensex, which were still at their recent closing highs. This was due to a decline in investor excitement following better-than-expected Q2 GDP data and the BJP's victories in key states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, as well as a shift in attention towards crucial central bank policy decisions this week.

The policy decision of the US Federal Reserve is expected on Wednesday, and on Thursday, the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) will meet.

On Monday, Nifty 50 opened at 20,965.30 against the previous close of 20,969.40 and touched its fresh record high of 21,026.10 during the session. The index finally closed at 20,997.10, up 28 points, or 0.13 per cent.

The 30-share pack Sensex opened at 69,925.63 against the previous close of 69,825.60 and touched its fresh record high of 70057.83 during the session. Sensex crossed the 70,000 mark for the first time on Monday.

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex end at fresh closing peaks; investors richer by about ₹2 lakh crore in a day

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, the market crossed 70,000 levels on Monday, while the broader market outperformed the main indices. However, profit booking was evident at higher levels as traders anticipated clues from tomorrow's significant data releases on inflation from the US and India, as well as the IIP.

GIFT Nifty

The Gift Nifty is trading around 21,147.50 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,079.50. It is up 68 points from Monday's close on Nifty Futures amid positive global cues.

"The Nifty traded mostly sideways as traders stayed on the sidelines at the beginning of a data-packed week. There's a strong resistance at 21,000, with call writers actively building positions. A decisive breakthrough above 21,000 is necessary to resume the uptrend. Until then, it's anticipated that the market will consolidate within a broader range," said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.

Asian Markets

As investors remained cautious ahead of a critical US inflation report later in the day that will set the tone for the week full of central bank meetings, Asian shares, according to a Reuters report, rose gradually on Tuesday. The dollar also declined.

It is generally anticipated that the US Federal Reserve will maintain interest rates on Wednesday. The focus will be on remarks made by Chair Jerome Powell at his press conference, as well as the central bank's dot plot and summary economic projections.

Prior to that, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report from the US Labour Department is anticipated to be released later on Tuesday. Core CPI is predicted to come in at 4%, and inflation is expected to continue to cool but remain well above the Fed's 2% annual target.

As a result, investors are reluctant to make large wagers; as evidenced by the 0.38% increase in MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan. Nikkei soared 0.72% in Japan.

Wall Street

According to AP's news report, Monday's Wall Street close saw a modest rise in stocks ahead of the Federal Reserve's year-end meeting.

After fluctuating between minor gains and losses in the early going, the S&P 500 increased by 0.4%. At the end, the benchmark index reached its highest point in two years.

While the Nasdaq composite ended the day 0.2% higher, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4% as well.

The government's report on consumer inflation for November will be made public today. The report is expected by analysts to demonstrate that inflation continued to decline, from 3.2% in October to 3.1%. The government's November report on wholesale inflation, which is anticipated to indicate a slowdown in inflation, will be made public on Wednesday, as per AP's news report.

The latest interest rate statement from the Fed is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the inflation data.

Gold

As per Reuters report, ahead of the Fed's policy decision and the inflation report, gold prices marginally increased after hitting a three-week low in the previous session. An ounce of spot gold increased by 0.2% to $1,984.29.

Crude Oil

US crude saw a 0.14% increase to $71.42 per barrel, while Brent saw a 0.08% daily increase to $76.09, as per Reuters report.

(more to come)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

GEOJIT FINANCIAL SERVICES More Information

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.