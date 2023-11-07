6 things that changed for the stock market over night - Gift Nifty to US Fed's expected commentary
The domestic market benchmark indices are anticipated to have a muted opening on Tuesday's trade with GIFT Nifty down more than 20 points from Monday's close on Nifty Futures and tracking weak global cues. The Gift Nifty is trading around 19,462 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,484.
