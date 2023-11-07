The domestic market benchmark indices are anticipated to have a muted opening on Tuesday's trade with GIFT Nifty down more than 20 points from Monday's close on Nifty Futures and tracking weak global cues. The Gift Nifty is trading around 19,462 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,484. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a Bloomberg report, Asian stocks somewhat declined as new uncertainties surfaced regarding the Federal Reserve's tightening strategy, with advances in US shares limited by a rise in bond yields.

The domestic equity indices continued to rise on Monday for the third straight session as investors' risk appetite improved due to expectations of a quick end to the interest rate rising cycle and the possibility of lower-than-expected rate cuts.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 594.91 points higher at 64,958.69, while the NSE Nifty 50 rallied 181.15 points, or 0.94%, to close at 19,411.75.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, optimism continued as soft US payroll data and expectations of moderation in monetary tightening by the Fed supported the sentiment. Since most of the headwinds are global in nature, investor sentiment has shifted to domestic-oriented businesses, where festive demand is healthy.

"So far, the spread of earnings in Q2 has been decent and brings more attention to capital goods, financials, and auto stocks. We expect H2FY24 will also continue the momentum, however, the tailwinds on margins are likely to moderate due to the recent uptick in commodity prices," added Nair.

GIFT Nifty The Gift Nifty is trading around 19,462 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,484. It is down more than 20 points from Monday's close on Nifty Futures and tracking weak global cues.

According to Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities, the Nifty 50 maintained a positive trajectory throughout the day. On the upper side, the rally encountered resistance at the 21-day moving average (21DMA). It is anticipated that the trend will continue to move sideways in the near term. A decisive breakthrough above 19,450 points could potentially pave the way for a Nifty rally. On the lower end, support is situated at 19,300 points.

Asian Markets According to Bloomberg news report, Asian stocks somewhat declined as new questions about whether the Federal Reserve has completed tightening policy surfaced. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In South Korea and Japan, stocks plummeted at opening, with the Kospi Index falling by about 2%. Futures for Hong Kong equities indicated early losses, and contracts for US stocks declined as well.

Asian market's focus will be on Australia's central bank, which is expected to raise interest rates to conclude a four-meeting pause, as evidence of the country's growing economic resilience points to the need for additional price cooling measures. China, meanwhile, is set to announce important trade statistics that will offer insights into whether the second-biggest economy in the world is waking up from its post-pandemic stupor.

Wall Street As per Reuters report, following last week's significant surge in stocks and bonds on expectations that interest rates would soon be lowered, a measure of global equities increased and Treasury yields rose on Monday. Wall Street's three primary stock indices managed to post gains. The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased by 9.1 basis points (bps) to 4.649%, partially offsetting the 29 bps loss that the benchmark note experienced last week—its largest weekly decrease since March.

The Nasdaq Composite increased by 0.3%, the S&P 500 gained 0.18%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.1% on Wall Street.

Crude Oil A Reuters news report, said that due to worries about poor demand in China, oil prices dropped on Tuesday, giving up most of the previous day's gains. Investors focused on trade data that was scheduled for release later in the day to determine how much demand there was in the second-largest oil consumer in the world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $80.59 per barrel by 01:27 GMT, while Brent crude futures lost 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.95 a barrel.

On Monday, both benchmarks saw a gain of roughly 30 cents as major exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia reiterated their intention to further reduce oil production voluntarily through the end of the year.

Gold Tuesday's early Asian hours saw a little decline in gold prices as the dollar recovered. However, bullion prices remained in a narrow range as investors remained cautious ahead of remarks from Federal Reserve officials, such as Chair Jerome Powell.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,975.35 per ounce by 0116 GMT and U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,982.10, as per Reuters report.

US Dollar Index Following a plunge to an almost eight-week low on mounting views that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates, the US dollar strengthened against the euro on Monday. This week, US central bank officials will be closely watched for additional clues regarding rate policy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to talk on Wednesday and Thursday. The main focus will be on whether Powell sticks to the more dovish tone he adopted during the Fed's two-day meeting last week.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisionse

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.