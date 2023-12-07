7 things that changed for the stock market over night - Gift Nifty to US jobs print
The domestic market benchmark indices are expected to have a flat-to-positive opening on Thursday's trade with GIFT Nifty up 14.45 points from Wednesday's close on Nifty Futures amid mixed global cues. The Gift Nifty is trading around 21,055 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,040.55.
