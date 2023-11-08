5 things that changed for the stock market overnight - Gift Nifty, hawkish US Fed officials to drop in oil prices
The Asian markets traded higher, while the US stocks ended in the green overnight amid a retreat in US Treasury yields. Investors sought more clarity on interest rates from the US Federal Reserve after the commentary from Fed officials was more hawkish.
The Indian stock market indices Nifty 50 and Sensex today are expected to open on a flat note Wednesday amid mixed domestic and global cues.
