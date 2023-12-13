Stock market today: The domestic market benchmark indices are expected to open in green on Wednesday's trade with GIFT Nifty up 57.75 points from Tuesday's close on Nifty Futures amid mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty is trading around 21,067.50 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,009.75.

According to Bloomberg news report, in the run-up to the year's final Federal Reserve decision, stocks in Asia saw mixed results following modest changes on Wall Street. The lacklustre US inflation data added support to the theory that policymakers would not be hasty to declare victory.

On Tuesday, the domestic equity benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex ended their two-day winning streak due to profit booking in a few heavyweight stocks. Investors had become cautious ahead of the release of important macroeconomic data from both domestic and international data.

During the session, the Nifty 50 reached a new high of 21,037.90, but it was unable to sustain its gains and finished 91 points, or 0.43%, lower at 20,906.40. The Sensex ended at 69,551.03 with a loss of 378 points, or 0.54%.

According to Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One Ltd, the Indian equity markets snapped their winning streak and witnessed a gradual correction throughout the session. The benchmark index Nifty50, after a positive commencement, started losing its steam and attracted some profit booking, which was even aggravated by the penultimate trading hour. Eventually, the Nifty index concluded the day around 20900 levels, shedding 0.43 percent from the last closure.

“The traders opted to take money off the table ahead of the FOMC outcome and stayed light on positions. A broad-based profit booking signalled an early sign of caution for the aggressive buyers. From a technical point of view, there has been a mere alteration in the price chart for Nifty, but the recent candlestick formations certainly showcased the exhaustion of the bullish strength and might attract price-wise correction post the rally.

As far as levels are concerned, 20,850-20800 is likely to be seen as immediate support, followed by the bullish gap around 20,700. On the flip side, 21,000-21,040 withholds a significant hurdle, followed by the 21,100 zone," explained Osho.

CPI and IIP data

November retail inflation in India, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI), was 5.55%, as per data released on Tuesday by the National Statistical Office. Retail inflation in October was reported to have been 4.87%.

Industrial output growth accelerated to a 16-month high of 11.7% in October driven by mining, manufacturing and electricity, and the statistical effect of a low base, while retail inflation in November rose at the fastest pace in three months.

GIFT Nifty

The Gift Nifty is trading around 21,067.50 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,009.75. It is up 57.75 points from Tuesday's close on Nifty Futures amid mixed global cues.

"The Nifty 50 has formed a bearish engulfing pattern on the daily chart, suggesting a possibility of a bearish reversal. On the higher end call writers have built a heavy position at 21,000. On the lower end, put writers are heavily present at 20,800 and 20,900. Therefore, the Nifty 50 is likely to remain mostly sideways to negative as long as it remains below 21,000. Only a decisive move above 21,000 might induce a resumption of the uptrend. Support is placed at 20,800, below which the index may consolidate further," said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.

Asian Markets

In Australia and Japan, shares increased while falling in South Korea. Following Tuesday's modest gains by the S&P 500 to its highest level since January 2022, futures for Hong Kong stocks remained stable and those of their US counterparts slightly higher.

Wall Street hits fresh 2023 highs after inflation data; Fed on deck

According to a Reuters report, US stocks rose on Tuesday and the dollar fell after a report showed sticky US inflation meandering lower.The three main indexes on Wall Street closed at their highest levels of 2023. The Federal Reserve met to review policy, and investors were waiting for clues about when to expect interest rate cuts.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) released by the Labour Department unexpectedly increased on a monthly basis in November, but decreased on an annual basis. This could mean that the Fed will have to hold policy rates in restrictive territory for longer, adding to the growing concern that inflation is taking longer than expected to return to its target of 2%, said Reuters news report.

The two-day monetary policy meeting of the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) is anticipated to result in a decision to maintain the Fed funds target rate between 5.25% and 5.50%.

The S&P 500 increased 21.26 points, or 0.46%, to 4,643.7, the Nasdaq Composite added 100.91 points, or 0.7%, to 14,533.40, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 173.01 points, or 0.48%, to 36,577.94.

The two-year Treasury yield, which hit a nearly six-month low of 4.5400% earlier in December, was last seen at 4.7245%. US bond yields were trading close to their recent lows, as per Reuters report.

Crude Oil

After falling nearly 4% on Tuesday, oil prices steadied in Asia as growing supply from the US and Russia fueled worries that the market may be oversupplied, according to Bloomberg report.

While the global benchmark Brent was close to $73, West Texas Intermediate was trading below $69 per barrel. While the US increased its projection for output this year, the weekly average of Russia's seaborne crude exports surged to a level not seen since early July.

Gold

As investors braced themselves for the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and policy outlook later in the day, gold prices were little changed in the early Asian hours of Wednesday, according to a Reuters report. At 0059 GMT, the spot price of gold was unchanged at $1,980.58 per ounce. To $1,995.80, U.S. gold futures increased by 0.1%.

