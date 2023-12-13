6 things that changed for the stock market overnight - Gift Nifty to all focus on US Fed's last rate decision for 2023
Stock market today: The Gift Nifty is trading around 21,067.50 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,009.75.
Stock market today: The domestic market benchmark indices are expected to open in green on Wednesday's trade with GIFT Nifty up 57.75 points from Tuesday's close on Nifty Futures amid mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty is trading around 21,067.50 level as compared to the Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,009.75.
