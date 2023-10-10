5 things that changed for the stock market overnight - Gift Nifty to dovish US Federal Reserve
The Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market ended in the green overnight after dovish comments from US Federal Reserve officials decreased the odds of further interest rate hikes by the central bank.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Tuesday following gains in global peers amid mixed cues.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message