5 things that changed for the stock market overnight - Gift Nifty to drop in US megacap stocks
The domestic equity indices are expected to open flat with a positive bias on Tuesday amid weakness in global peers. The Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock indices ended in the red overnight.
The Indian stock market witnessed a stellar rally with both the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, at their all-time high levels. Strong domestic cues and the return foreign capital into Indian equities have supported the upside momentum.
