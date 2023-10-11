5 things that changed for the stock market overnight - Gift Nifty to drop in US Treasury yields
The Asian markets traded higher while the US stock market indices ended in the green overnight after dovish comments from the US Federal Reserve officials.
The Indian stock market indices are expected to open higher on Wednesday following gains in global peers amid a drop in US Treasury yields.
