The Indian stock market indices are expected to open higher on Wednesday following gains in global peers amid a drop in US Treasury yields.

The Asian markets traded higher while the US stock market indices ended in the green overnight after dovish comments from the US Federal Reserve officials.

On Tuesday, domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex ended with strong gains led by buying across sectors as investors shrugged off concerns over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Nifty 50 closed 178 points, or 0.91%, higher at 19,689.85 and the Sensex ended the day at 66,079.36, up 567 points, or 0.87%.

“A lot of stock specific action would be seen over the next 45 days as the earnings get declared. On the index front, Nifty might continue with its consolidation with bouts of volatility as it would track the geo-political development, US bond yields and oil prices amidst result announcements," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Also Read: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 11

Here are key domestic and global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets

Asian markets traded higher following overnight gains on Wall Street as US Treasury yields dropped and oil prices eased.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.26%, while the Topix fell 0.12%. South Korea’s Kospi rallied 1.63% and the Kosdaq rose 1.68%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were trading higher at 17,981, compared with the HSI’s close of 17,664.73.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6%, extending the rally for the four straight day.

Gift Nifty was trading at 19,783 as against Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,746, indicating a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

Wall Street

US stock market indexes closed higher on Tuesday, gaining for the third straight day, after dovish comments from the US Federal Reserve officials pushed Treasury yields lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134.65 points, or 0.4%, to 33,739.3, while the S&P 500 gained 22.58 points, or 0.52%, to 4,358.24. The Nasdaq Composite ended 78.61 points, or 0.58%, higher at 13,562.84.

The 10-year Treasury yield came off its 16-year peak on Tuesday, and was tracking for its steepest single-day drop since August.

Among stocks, PepsiCo rallied 1.9% after the soft drinks company raised its annual profit forecast for a third time this year. Rival Coca-Cola gained 2.2%.

Truist Financial shares jumped 6.6%, while Rivian Automotive gained 4.6%.

Also Read: Global markets today: World stocks advance as bond yields dip after dovish comments from Fed, ECB officials

Dovish Fed comments

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the US central bank does not need to raise interest rates any further, and that he sees no recession ahead, Reuters reported.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said he believes the US economy is on track for a soft landing in which inflation falls back to the Fed's 2% goal but the unemployment rate does not rise sharply.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller reiterated the US central bank's determination to reduce inflation to its 2% target.

Samsung flags 78% drop in Q3 profit

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker, reported a likely 78% drop in third-quarter operating profit amid an ongoing global chip glut.

The company estimated its operating profit fell to 2.4 trillion won ($1.79 billion) in July-September, from 10.85 trillion won a year earlier in a short preliminary earnings statement. Samsung's revenue likely fell 13% from the same period a year earlier to 67 trillion won.

Also Read: TCS Q2 Results Preview: IT major to report muted earnings growth; share buyback in focus

IMF raises India growth forecast to 6.3% for FY24

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday raised India’s GDP projection for FY24 marginally by 0.2% to 6.3% even as it slashed the global growth forecast to 3%.

“Growth in India is projected to remain strong, at 6.3 per cent in both 2023 and 2024, with an upward revision of 0.2 percentage point for 2023, reflecting stronger-than-expected consumption during April-June," the IMF's 'World Economic Outlook' said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!