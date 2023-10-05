5 things that changed for the stock market overnight - Gift Nifty to easing crude oil prices
The Asian markets traded higher while the US stock market ended in the green overnight after dollar eased and treasury yields retreated from multi-year higher highs.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, may take a breather from persistent losses and open flat-to-positive tracking gains in global markets.
